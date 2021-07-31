Mike Bull is a double Commonwealth gold medallist and Olympic finalist in pole-vaulting.

During his career the Northern Ireland man broke the British pole-vaulting record 25 times.

He is due to turn 75 next month, but after a three-decade hiatus, his love for the sport has been rekindled again.

“The national pole vaulting coach for Northern Ireland suggested I come and watch a session and I couldn’t resist having a go," he says.

“Not only did I find I could do it, I found I could get out of bed the next day which was surprising.”

As lockdown has eased, the former Olympian is now training every week.

He says things are very different from when he first started to train.

One of his first training halls was built in a timber shed on the site of Belfast’s Harland and Wolff ship yard.

The famous yellow cranes that dominates the city’s skyline now stand where his old training hall use to be.

During lockdown, Mike also finished his memoir and has set his sights on taking part in competitive pole-vaulting again.

He hopes to compete in the world masters competition for athletes older than 40.

Watch him in action.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken