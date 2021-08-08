One primary school teacher from Omagh, County Tyrone, is on a mission to make learning more fun for pupils.

Conor Bradley began posting his unique free lessons online over lockdown last year when he was teaching his class remotely.

The 27-year-old often dresses up in costume and adds elements of humour in an attempt to get children to engage more with subjects.

In his latest lesson, Mr Bradley taught students about compass jellyfish while on a paddleboard in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.

He has just finished a school term teaching overseas in Qatar, but is now back in Northern Ireland working on his lessons.

Video Journalist: Mike McBride