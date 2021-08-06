A father who said his family got little support after adopting an emotionally traumatised child 14 years ago has welcomed plans to update Northern Ireland's adoption legislation.

When Wesley Graham and his wife adopted their now adult son in 2007, the young boy was very "angry" due to the trauma he experienced in his early years.

The couple found it difficult to cope in the beginning and said there was little help available from the agencies which had arranged the adoption.

New legislation to be introduced at Stormont next month will make it a legal requirement to provide more support to both parents and children after the adoption process has been completed.

Mr Graham said he hoped the legislation will help anyone in Northern Ireland who chooses to adopt, and more importantly, he hopes it will help children who are adopted.

