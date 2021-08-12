Students across Northern Ireland received their GCSE results on Thursday.

There was a rise in the number of top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland, with grades A* and A awarded to just under 40% of entries, up from 37.1% in 2020.

As exams were cancelled for a second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, pupils' results were based on grades calculated by schools.

Similar arrangements for A-levels saw a record number of entries awarded top grades on Tuesday but the rise in results at GCSE has been less dramatic.

BBC News NI spoke to students and teachers at Movilla High School and St. Colman's College after they received their results.

Read more here