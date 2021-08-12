Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the executive was "taking a cautious approach" to easing Covid-19 restrictions.

The executive has agreed to change rules on self-isolation in Northern Ireland from next week.

Ms O'Neill said the infection rate in Northern Ireland meant other changes to restrictions could not yet be made.

She said Northern Ireland was at the peak of the current Covid wave but that "we should expect to see cases starting to come down over the next week".

