Interest in fishing has grown during the coronavirus pandemic, so an angling club in Enniskillen is encouraging youngsters to get involved.

Erne Anglers is offering lessons in the basics through a new skills programme.

Working with charity Extern it has delivered the training to more than 200 young people.

Jack Tisdall from the club said: "If the children aren’t grounded properly in the skills then they can’t catch fish and if they don’t catch fish they’re not interested, it’s boring."

The club hopes some of the youngsters who take part will develop a lifelong passion for fishing.