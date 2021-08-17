Almost 20 years after they were ousted from power, the Taliban has seized control of Afghanistan.

People have reached new levels of desperation in their attempt to flee the country, with scenes of chaos at Kabul International Airport.

Muhammad Edrees fled from Afghanistan after his father, a government official, was murdered by the Taliban in 2011.

He said he fears for his mother and three sisters who have fled from their home and are now staying in a tent on the streets of the capital, Kabul.

"I absolutely have no idea or no guarantee about the next couple of minutes or the next hour what's going to happen to my family," he said.