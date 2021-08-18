DUP MP Ian Paisley has called for the UK government to support missionaries who remain in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

He said those who were left faced threats to their life or death sentences.

MPs have debated the crisis in Parliament on Wednesday.

"Those missionaries need to be taken out of Afghanistan," the North Antrim MP told the Commons.

In response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government was "doing everything we can to help out of that country those people" to whom the UK owed a "debt of obligation".