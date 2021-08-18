DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said Afghan citizens who helped the Army during the war in Afghanistan should be offered "sanctuary" following the Taliban takeover.

He urged the UK government to "step up" to help interpreters and civilian staff.

The Lagan Valley MP spoke during a debate on Wednesday about the UK's withdrawal from the country.

Sir Jeffrey also raised concerns about the plight of religious minorities, such as Christians, who he said faced "massive persecution" under Taliban rule.