Hollywood star Bill Murray is best known for a string of box office smash hits, from Ghostbusters to Caddyshack.

But the golf-mad comedy icon is just as accustomed to smashing golf balls on courses all over the world - which is why, on a recent trip to Ireland, when he needed a custom-made putter, there was only one person he was gonna call.

Aaron Leach, a blacksmith, based in Islandmagee, County Antrim, took up making golf clubs after the pandemic forced a change to his business.

His success has brought him a new celebrity patron, who has been in Ireland filming a new programme about golf.

As well as the putter, Murray asked Aaron to make a new trophy, paying tribute to the star's late brother Ed.

"He's just brilliant. Really welcoming, really funny, witty," said Aaron.

"You don't know if he's going to crack a joke or tell you off - he's just so funny."