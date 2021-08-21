Sport 'very important' in living with dementia

A County Armagh man who is living with dementia has said sport is a "very important" part of his life.

Gerard Doran, 62, who has played and coached GAA in Lurgan, said the physical and mental benefits from being involved with the sport and hillwalking has helped him feel as if he is "achieving something".

"Sport is quite incredible to me, in terms of friendship, in terms of feelings, in terms of achievement and it's not just physical, the mental abilities and the mental benefits are quite incredible," he told BBC News NI.

"Meeting my friends and talking about all those times, all those years, is still a very important part of my life."