Restoring a habitat by bashing bracken

Young environmentalists have been "bracken bashing" to restore the habitat on the moors of Castlerock.

The land has become overgrown with invasive plants in the last 10 years, leading to a loss of biodiversity.

Ulster Wildlife volunteers have been using broom handles to break the stems of ferns.

Aisling Gribben, from the Binevenagh and Coastal Lowlands Landscape Partnership said the plants were "crowding out what would be natural species on the moors".