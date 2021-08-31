Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has said he "absolutely" supports the view of First Minister Paul Givan, who previously said he wanted all Covid-19 regulations lifted by the end of September.

Mr Lyons said that the Northern Ireland Executive must now "set out a path" for ending restrictions.

Hospitality businesses have been calling on ministers to agree to remove restrictions such as social distancing and table service requirements, which they say have damaged trade.

Nightclubs in Northern Ireland also remain closed, unlike in the rest of the UK.

Read more here.