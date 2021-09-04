'I turned my barn into my own private pub'
A man from Northern Ireland has converted his disused farm shed into his very own Irish "pub".
Enda Devlin told BBC News NI: "When I told my wife I was going to take the barn door down and build a bar, I think there was nearly a heart attack.
"But it didn’t happen and now we have the ultimate Irish pub on our own door step."
The County Tyrone man is a master specialist decorator by trade and he began the personal project during lockdown.
He said: "It took seven months of working every evening but what we’ve ended up doing is creating a fact that this pub has always been here, even though it hasn't.
"It's not open to the public, it's certainly not for selling alcohol - it's for friends and family."
He added: "All I want that bar to do now is let it grow cobwebs, and the more it does that the more it will become an authentic old Irish pub."
Video journalist: Niall McCracken
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland