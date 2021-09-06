Dame Siobhan Keegan: 'It is important to see women in senior positions'
Dame Siobhan Keegan, Northern Ireland's first lady chief justice, says she wants to see more women judges.
She took up the top judiciary role last week, succeeding Sir Declan Morgan.
In an interview with BBC News NI, Dame Siobhan said the judiciary had to be open to "people from all backgrounds".
