Lagan College: The day the world's press came to a school picnic

In September 1981 the world's media descended on a school picnic in Belfast.

The event marked the opening of Northern Ireland's first integrated school, Lagan College in south Belfast.

The school first opened with 28 pupils in a scout centre.

It now has more than 1,400 pupils on an extensive site in the Castlereagh area of the city.

