Universal Credit: 'I'm living hand-to-mouth'

Megan Potts from Bangor in County Down says she is already living "hand-to-mouth" on Universal Credit.

The single mum has been claiming since May 2020, but is set to lose £20 a week when the uplift ends at the end of October.

She said: "People talk about the decision between heat and eat and it's real. I am now getting to experience that on a whole new level just trying to save money wherever I possibly can."

The Department for Work and Pensions maintains there are no plans for the uplift in Universal Credit to be extended further.

A spokesperson said it was always intended to be temporary to help claimants deal with "the economic shock and financial disruption of the toughest stages of the pandemic".

