The DUP leader has said a choice must be made between the political institutions in Northern Ireland and the NI Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Democratic Unionist Party may quit Stormont "within weeks" if their demands over the NI Protocol are not met.

The protocol was part of the UK government's Brexit deal with the European Union.

It keeps Northern Ireland aligned with the EU's single market for goods to ensure free trade across the Irish border.

