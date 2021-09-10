Tyrone player turns Fermanagh school red and white

Tyrone is awash with flags and bunting as the county prepares to take on Mayo in the All-Ireland football final at Croke Park.

But the team's colours crossed county lines as one primary school turned red and white.

St Mary’s Primary School in Newtownbutler in County Fermanagh came out in Tyrone colours in support of P7 teacher Niall Sludden.

The Tyrone forward said persuading the pupils to wear Tyrone kit was a harder task than the semi-final extra-time victory over Kerry.