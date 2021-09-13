A start date for Northern Ireland's £100 high street voucher scheme will be announced on Tuesday, says Economy Minister Gordon Lyons.

The aim of the scheme is to encourage people to spend at retailers that have been badly affected by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Anyone aged 18 and over will be eligible for a £100 pre-paid card by applying on the NI Direct website.

Read more: Start date for £100 voucher due on Tuesday