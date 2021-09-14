BBC News

High Street voucher scheme 'an adrenaline shot for businesses'

Northern Ireland's high street voucher scheme will open for registration on 27 September with the first cards being issued on 4 October.

The £145m programme will offer pre-paid cards worth £100 to all over-18s.

It aims to help those businesses in retail and hospitality which were hit by the pandemic.

The £100 cards will have to be spent by 30 November.

BBC News NI speaks to Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and two south Belfast businesspeople about the spending scheme.

