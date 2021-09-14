Northern Ireland's high street voucher scheme will open for registration on 27 September with the first cards being issued on 4 October.

The £145m programme will offer pre-paid cards worth £100 to all over-18s.

It aims to help those businesses in retail and hospitality which were hit by the pandemic.

The £100 cards will have to be spent by 30 November.

BBC News NI speaks to Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and two south Belfast businesspeople about the spending scheme.

Read more: High Street vouchers to be issued in early October