Young people aged 12 to 15 could be offered Covid-19 vaccines next month, says the head of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme.

There are about 98,000 young people in that age cohort in Northern Ireland and the decision to vaccinate comes after a recommendation from the UK's four chief medical officers.

That age group will be offered a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine with parental consent sought prior to vaccination.

