Restrictions at indoor concerts could lead to more big acts pulling out of Northern Ireland, event organisers have warned.

Over the summer, acts such as Genesis, Van Morrison and JC Stewart cancelled or rescheduled gigs in Belfast because of social distancing rules.

The current rules mean one metre social distancing at indoor events, seated guests only and no dancing.

But concert promoters have called for the distancing rule to be re-examined.

Read more here: Concerts 'in jeopardy' over Covid distancing rule