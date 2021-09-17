Michael D Higgins has defended his decision not to attend a church service to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

He said he declined the invite because the event had become politicised.

President Higgins said the title of the service made it "inappropriate" for him to attend as head of state.

"May I express my gratitude for the people in Ireland who have been saying that they understand that I was taking a complex decision, that they had trust in me," he said.