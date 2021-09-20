Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she contemplated going to hospital as she suffered a "quite severe" bout of Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Ms O'Neill announced on 31 August that she had contracted the virus.

She said she was "absolutely floored" and it was probably her "worst experience" of illness.

The Sinn Féin vice-president, who returned to work earlier, said she was "so grateful" she was fully vaccinated.

Read more here.