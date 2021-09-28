For people the same age as Northern Ireland, 1921 is a year which will never be forgotten.

Pauline Brown from Newtownbutler in County Fermanagh was born on 27 September 1921, and grew up close to the newly-created Irish border.

Now 100, she said she had enjoyed a "quiet life" and avoided involvement in politics.

Northern Ireland was established in May 1921 after the partition of the island of Ireland.

