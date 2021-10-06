'I felt like I was being pushed out of my job'

A cancer survivor has settled a disability discrimination case against her former employer for £40,000.

Siobhan Jacobs worked for catering company Yellow Door (Portadown) for more than 16 years.

Since 2016, she has had two cancer diagnoses and went back to work each time, but Ms Jacobs said the firm did not fully support her.

The firms said it sincerely regretted the unintended procedural shortcomings which this case highlighted.