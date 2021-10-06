'I'm only paid what they decide minimum wage is'

People claiming universal credit in Northern Ireland have said they do not know how they will cope after the end of a £20 a week uplift.

The withdrawal of the uplift on Wednesday comes at a time when the cost of living is increasing.

There are about 134,000 claimants of universal credit in Northern Ireland - just over a quarter of them in work.

The government has said it has "always been clear" the uplift to universal credit was temporary.

BBC News spoke to those affected.

At Stormont, the Department for Communities has bid for £55m in the October monitoring round to mitigate the the end of the uplift for claimants.

