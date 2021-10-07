‘It took away our hope of justice’

A former patient of neurologist Dr Michael Watt says she has "lost hope of justice" after the consultant's request to be removed from the medical register was approved.

The move by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) means a full public tribunal into the allegations against him will now not be heard.

Dr Watt's work and its oversight is subject to three ongoing inquiries.

Jean Garland said she found it absolutely devastating.

Concerns over Dr Watt's clinical practice at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust prompted the biggest ever patient recall in Northern Ireland.