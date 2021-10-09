Dave Reed is a devoted fan of Coleraine Football Club in Northern Ireland.

During lockdown he undertook a project that developed into a tribute to his beloved team.

The school technology technician began making his own handcrafted model of the Coleraine Football Club stadium, the Showgrounds.

It took six months to complete the six by eight-foot model, with the replica made up largely of recycled cardboard and paper, complete with hand-painted retro Subbuteo football figurines.

BBC News NI joined Dave as he visited the stadium again for one of the first times since lockdown.

He said: “It has really given me a lift and I think I’ve got quite close, I’m not far away from having it perfect.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken