Concern over Northern Ireland's butterfly decline

Butterfly numbers in Northern Ireland are at an all-time low according to the latest research by Butterfly Conservation.

Their survey shows that numbers are declining across the UK.

Sightings of some species this year fell by more than half.

Small tortoiseshell numbers in Northern Ireland dropped by 70%.

Campaigners have linked habitat loss to intensive farming and climate change.

But they say the public can help by growing wild patches in gardens and planting nectar sources.