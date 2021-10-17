A women's group in Northern Ireland is promoting reading to help tackle perceptions around high levels of deprivation linked to their area.

Kilcooley in Bangor is one of the largest housing estates in Northern Ireland and the local women's centre decided to form a book club during lockdown.

Kirsty Menagh is the health and wellbeing manager for the centre.

She said: "The perception of any large estate in Northern Ireland is usually a negative one because all we ever hear is the negative stories. It's about breaking down those barriers.

"We wanted to provide a space for women from deprived areas who maybe fell out of education at a young age and want to pick things up again."

Members named the group The Camilla Book Club, as they had decided to follow the Duchess of Cornwall's book recommendations on her Instagram page (@duchessofcornwallsreadingroom).

Earlier this year, things came full circle when the duchess visited the club.

She will be publishing a special list of reading suggestions as part of Book Week NI.

It is a joint initiative between BBC Northern Ireland and Libraries NI and takes place between 18 and 24 October.

Now in its sixth year, Book Week NI aims to celebrate books, reading and the role that libraries play in community life.

Read more about the theme and events planned for this year's Book Week here.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken