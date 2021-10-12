'It's an honour to run with Joe Wicks'

Fitness guru Joe Wicks took an early-morning jog through Belfast with more than 300 runners in tow.

They got up at the crack of dawn to pound the streets with the Body Coach, who became a household name after launching PE With Joe to keep children fit during the Covid lockdowns.

The online work-outs were a global hit and Joe was awarded an MBE for helping to keep children active and mentally fit.

The eternally enthusiastic 36-year-old has been touring the UK to launch his new children's book.

Video journalist (and jogger): Jordan Kenny