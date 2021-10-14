PM told me he planned to 'tear up' NI Protocol

Democratic Unionist Party MP Ian Paisley has told BBC Newsnight that the prime minister told him personally he planned to "tear up" the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Boris Johnson reportedly made the remarks to the North Antrim MP before the House of Commons voted on the Brexit withdrawal agreement in 2019.

The claims followed comments from the PM's ex-adviser Dominic Cummings who said the plan was to "ditch the bits we didn't like".