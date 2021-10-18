A £3m cancer care unit has been opened at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, County Down.

The Macmillan Unit was built in partnership between the South Eastern Health Trust and the Macmillan Cancer Support.

The facility was designed with the help of people affected by cancer and brings together chemotherapy and support services.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Mary Jo Thompson, interim assistant director for medical services and cancer services at the South Eastern Trust, said "the patients love it".