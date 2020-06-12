A 10-year-old Country Antrim schoolboy has spent the past year helping to care for more than 40 birds of prey.

Josh Carmichael helps feed, weigh and fly several birds with his dad John from the Northern Ireland School of Falconry.

One of Josh's favourite pastimes is going out with his dad to fly Harris hawks on their land.

"They'll follow me everywhere I go, they'll do a lot of loops and cool spins in the air," Josh told BBC News NI.

Josh is hoping more young people learn about the various species of birds.

He even helped his dad give an educational talk about them at his primary school.

Video journalist: Mike McBride