Ballykinlar Army camp in County Down has a long and varied history as home for British and American soldiers; as a prison for Irish republicans and as a shelter for European refugees.

They were all housed in hundreds of World War One-era Armstrong huts.

Now, one of the huts has been moved to a Downpatrick museum as part of a project to explore "shared history" and the significant role Ballykinlar played during the early 20th Century.