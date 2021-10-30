A community archaeological dig in County Fermanagh has been unearthing parts of the forgotten "Backstreets" of Enniskillen.

Up until the early 1960s, houses along the shoreline of the island town became known for their poor living conditions.

They were two-up, two-down accommodation, often with several families in one house.

Sanitary conditions were poor and many of the houses had no toilet and some developed holes in their rooves.

BBC archive from 1964 sheds light on some of the living conditions for the mostly-Catholic residents of the Backstreets.

They were demolished in the late 1960s and local schoolchildren have been helping archaeologists from Queen’s University, Belfast, with the latest dig.

The community excavation has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. It was organised through the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership (LELP) alongside the Fermanagh County Museum and the Historic Environment Division.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken