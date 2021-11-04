'There's a lot of people who love the place'

Movie stars, including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe and Ciarán Hinds, have joined Sir Kenneth Branagh on the red carpet to open this year's Belfast Film Festival at the Waterfront Hall.

Branagh returned to his hometown to showcase his latest film Belfast.

It follows the life of a Belfast family in the late 1960s as the Troubles broke out and will be released in UK cinemas on 21 January.

BBC News NI spoke to Dornan, Balfe and Sir Kenneth about what working on the movie meant to them.

