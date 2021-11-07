Singer Sophy Grier was cast in an Abba tribute show in February 2020, weeks before the country went into a Covid-19 lockdown.

The 24-year-old's dream job was put on hold when restrictions forced theatres to close their doors.

She took up a job in a packaging warehouse during lockdown while shows were cancelled. Videos she posted on Tiktok of her singing on the job racked up millions of views.

"We've had a year and a half without work, so I'm beyond excited before every gig and I'm also beyond petrified. It's getting used to it again," she said.

"Do I still know how to hold a microphone? Do I still know how to sing? It can be quite nerve-racking."

Social distancing was scrapped in theatres in Northern Ireland in September.

Video journalist: Emily McGarvey