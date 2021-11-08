The shortage of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in Northern Ireland is distressing for women and challenging for pharmacies trying to access it, according to a community pharmacist.

Loretto McManus advised women to leave plenty of time for ordering their prescriptions.

The Health and Social Care Board said there were "some treatments which are currently experiencing supply issues".

HRT helps many women control their often difficult menopausal symptoms.

Byddi Lee is 51 and is also on HRT. At present she has enough to last her a couple of weeks.

Ms Lee was contacted by her pharmacist a fortnight ago to alert her to supply issues with her medication.

