Some bus services in Belfast are to be suspended after a double-decker was hijacked and burned in County Antrim.

Public transport provider Translink said the disruption to Metro services would begin at 18:30 GMT on Monday and could continue "for several days".

Some of Belfast's busiest roads are affected, including routes along Antrim, Shore and Newtownards Roads.

It comes after the attack on a bus on Sunday, amid rising tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

A union representing bus drivers had said its members would not service any area where they could be at risk.

