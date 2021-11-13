An amateur photographer is on a mission to capture the people of Londonderry on camera.

Declan Dillon, 33, goes around Derry's streets taking street portrait photos.

On his lunch breaks from his IT job, Declan will take his camera and hit the cobblestones to find people to photograph.

"The basis of the Storyteller Of The Street idea was to take my love of photography and use it to get to know people," Mr Dillon told BBC News NI.

"I meet everyone and anyone out and about. This city is full of just so many interesting characters," he added.

Declan will approach someone on his travels, strike up a conversation with them and then ask if they would like their photograph taken.

"I will often throw someone a compliment to break the ice or try to make them laugh as that's always a good opener," he said.

"A lot of people, some of them may not want their photo taken, just appreciate a good old conversation and I am more than happy to provide that as well.

"Sometimes people need a chat, sometimes it may be someone's only chat of their day."

Video Journalist Mike McBride