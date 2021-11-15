Joanna Harriott is in her 50th year of being a teacher and has worked in west Belfast her entire career.

The 71-year-old worked in Holy Child Primary School in 1972 before transferring over to the newly opened St John the Baptist School in 1973.

“People ask why I’m still teaching and I always say why not?”, she told BBC News NI.

She added: “I don’t think age matters if you still have the energy, the motivation and love the job and I still do.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

