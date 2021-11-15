A second ambulance diversion at Craigavon Area Hospital has ended.

The Southern Trust diverted emergency vehicles, except in cases of patients facing immediate life-threatening situations, on Monday morning.

It was the second time in 24 hours the hospital had to implement measures due to "extreme pressure" on its wards.

Hospitals in the Southern Health Trust area are "absolutely on the edge", a senior official has said.

Chief executive Shane Devlin told BBC News NI the trust was "exceptionally close" to declaring a major incident.

