Food waste makes up an estimated 25% of non-recycling bins in Northern Ireland.

But several community fridges throughout Northern Ireland are helping share surplus food, while reducing food waste in their local area.

The community fridge in Cloughmills in County Antrim is diverting over a tonne of food waste from landfill every month.

Declan Donnelly is the environmental officer with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

He said: “We get food from supermarkets as well as people who have donated, everything from bananas to grapes and carrots.

“By visiting a community fridge and diverting it from landfill, you’re making a difference and having a positive climate impact.”

Organisers say community fridges differ from the vital role of food banks.

Mr Donnelly added: "There’s no referral needed for community fridges and it’s not means-tested, so you can have a whole range of people using it.

“From people who are struggling financially, to people who are motivated for purely environmental reasons, everyone is welcome.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken