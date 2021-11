A major fire that broke out at a factory near Enniskillen is now under control, the fire service has said.

A total of 60 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, which broke out on Friday afternoon at Timoney Windows and Toughened Glass on Tattygare Road near Garvary.

The fire was brought under control at about 20:20.

The fire service said 20 firefighters will remain at the scene for several hours.