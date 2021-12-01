A report dealing with flags and culture in Northern Ireland has been published after a delay of nearly two years.

Stormont had set up a commission in 2016 to find consensus on contentious cultural issues.

Despite making some general recommendations, the report states that many specific "challenges remain" around flags, bonfires and memorials.

Prof Dominic Bryan, who oversees the commission told BBC News NI that there had been progress in some areas but "less progress on flags".

