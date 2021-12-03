A stepdaughter of David Tweed has said she does not accept an apology from Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister.

Mr Allister issued a message of condolence when Tweed died in October following a motorcycle crash in County Antrim.

Amanda Brown, who was sexually abused by Tweed from the age of eight, said Mr Allister's words had caused damage.

Mr Allister initially stood by his remarks, but later said Tweed's daughters were "clearly hurting" and that he was sorry that some of the things he said had "added in any way to such hurt".

Read more: Tweed's stepdaughter rejects TUV leader's apology