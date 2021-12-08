Omicron: Paul Givan 'doesn't envisage more restrictions before Christmas'
The Stormont Executive should not be taking decisions in "panic mode" in response to the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, the first minister has said.
On Tuesday, three cases of the variant were confirmed in Northern Ireland.
Paul Givan said the development was not a surprise and urged people not to be complacent and follow public health advice.
But he repeated that he did not believe further restrictions would be required before Christmas.